‘Interview With The Vampire’ trailer heads back to 1910 New Orleans

A new trailer for the TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire has just been released – scroll down to watch.

AMC shared the first teaser at Comic-Con over the weekend (July 23), seeing Game of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson play businessman Louis in the 1910s in New Orleans.

Rolin Jones (Friday Night Lights) is creating, showrunning, and writing the series (per Bloody Disgusting), which is expected to air on AMC and AMC+ later this year. Alan Taylor is directing the first two of seven total first season episodes.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Based upon Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles novels, the 1994 film of the same name starred Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as the leading members of an ancient vampire order.

Elsewhere at Comic-Con, Marvel announced its next slate of films officially dubbed the Multiverse Saga.

Phase Five will kick off Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania in February, and will include six films and six series, ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

While the entirety of Phase Six has yet to be revealed, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the slate will include a total of 11 entries. The second entry in Phase Six will be the upcoming Fantastic Four film in November 2024, followed by the eighth entry being Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in May 2025.

The Multiverse Saga will come to a close with Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

Interview With The Vampire will air in the US on October 2 this year, while a UK release date is yet to be confirned.