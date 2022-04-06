‘Ironheart’ TV series reportedly introducing transgender Marvel character

It look like the forthcoming Ironheart TV series will be the first to bring a transgender character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The TV series coming to Disney+ has already cast Dominique Thorne (Judas And The Black Messiah, If Beale Street Could Talk) as genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an original series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man.

Now, a casting call seen by POC Culture says the studio is looking for a “Black, Latina or Afro-Latina transgender woman who is around 18-22 years old” to play a character who is “unapologetically nerdy” with a “mystical bent and unique sense of humour”.

Ironheart is expected to release in 2023, though no confirmation has been given.

Over the years Marvel has slowly introduced LGBTQ+ characters within its universe.

Last year, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals film introduced the first openly gay superhero in the MCU with Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry. And Loki’s fluid gender identity and bisexuality were confirmed in his popular Disney+ series last year.

Tessa Thompson’s character of Valkyrie has also been confirmed as part of the community.

Meanwhile, Ironheart will make her debut appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed last year. The film slated for a 2022 release.

Ryan Coogler is returning as director for the Black Panther sequel, which stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Daniel Kaluuya.