Attack On Titan is set to conclude with the finale of season four, part three – but is the anime series worth watching?

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the series tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world, where the remains of humanity live behind walls to protect them from cannibalistic giants known as Titans.

The show’s fourth and final season has been stretched across three parts. The first aired back in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. The third and (presumably) final part has been split into two halves, with the first having already aired as an hour-long special in March 2023.

Is Attack On Titan good? Here’s what the critics are saying

As things stand, Attack On Titan as an entire series is currently rated as 95 per cent Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, based on reviews from four critics.

An overall score has not yet been calculated for season four, part three, but a number of publications, including NME, have heaped praise on the latest instalment.

Season 4, Part 3 is stunning

In our four-star review of the season four, part three premiere, we wrote: “Part 3’s premiere is undoubtedly stunning – delivering action, tragedy, triumph, massive stakes, great character moments, and even a cute love story. But the experience is still somewhat tainted by the show’s eccentric release schedule.

“Two and half years into its eternal “final season”, we’re now forced to wait however many more months for the absurdly titled Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3, Part 2. While the content of Attack of Titan still remains unimpeachable, the way its producers have dragged this out has certainly soured a lot of fans.”

The animation has significantly improved on previous seasons

Anime Corner said: “I’d like to point out the animation, which was a huge improvement since the last season’s (part’s?) finale. The titans are no longer clunky, gummy-bear-looking blobs that swim but seemingly float up when necessary. The battle scenes are no longer covered in thick “dust” which makes them blurry and hides the unfinished background.”

They added: “The horrors of Rumbling were captured very well: this many episodes in, the titans are no longer scary, but seeing what they can do and how much damage they can create makes you feel very small.”

An impactful beginning to Part 3

Dexerto, meanwhile, had a more mixed reaction to the part three premiere, writing: “While we have criticised this episode for not being able to stand on its own two feet due to it being the first of a two parter, it is also why we’ll give this episode the benefit of the doubt.

“This is only the beginning of the end, and it has definitely managed to be an impactful beginning. No doubt a great final episode is on the way.”

The final hour-long episode of Attack On Titan does not yet have an official release date, but is expected to arrive in the Autumn of 2023.

The episode will air in Japan on the NHK television network, followed by global streaming service Crunchyroll.