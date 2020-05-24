It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney says the next season of the show will address the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME, McElhenney said that the show, whose fourteenth season aired last year, is very much still alive, and will be back with more episodes.

Asked what a quarantine-themes episode of It’s Always Sunny… would look like, McElhenney said: “Well, we actually do have an episode called ‘The Gang Gets Quarantined’'[season nine, episode seven] where we quarantine ourselves in the bar. I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that.

Advertisement

“When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!”

Elsewhere in the interview, McElhenney said he would like to continue making the show “forever”, hinting at no plans to slow down or stop.

“How many years do I have on this planet? I’ll do it forever,” he told NME. “If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It’s my dream job.”

He continued: “I never understand why people leave shows. I don’t. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don’t take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?”

Advertisement

Count down the best It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia episodes ever with this definitive NME list.