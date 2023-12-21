Jack Black addresses ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 casting rumours

Jack Black has denied rumours that he will be joining season three of Mike White’s hit HBO series The White Lotus.

The actor previously worked with White on films Orange County (2002) and School Of Rock (2003). However, despite fan speculation, the pair will not be reuniting for the next season of the black comdedy.

Asked about the rumours in a recent interview with Vanity Fairy, Black said: “I’ll deny because that’s easy to tell the truth. I have to throw ice water on that sweet, sweet theory.”

Details of the upcoming season of The White Lotus are currently under wraps. Production on the new instalment was stalled due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, but White said back in November that filming is now scheduled to begin “at the beginning of [2024]”.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” he said, teasing that the new season is “going to be a supersized White Lotus”.

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season,” White added.

It was confirmed earlier this year that season three would be set in Thailand, with filming taking place at a Four Seasons resort, as the show has done in the past.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, White previously teased that the new episodes will take place in Asia and focus on “death and Easten religion and spirituality”.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” the creator said in a clip shared at the end of season two.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Elsewhere, it was previously confirmed that season one actor Natasha Rothwell would be reprising her role as as spa manager Belinda Lindsey.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Rothwell revealed she has read the upcoming season’s scripts, teasing: “I can’t say anything but I will say it’s going to blow people’s minds.

“I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat,” she added, further saying that filming is expected to begin “definitely in the next calendar year”.

The White Lotus season three is currently scheduled to premiere in 2025.