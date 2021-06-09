Jack Black will be Conan O’Brien’s final guest before retirement

Jack Black is set to be the final guest on Conan O’Brien’s Conan.

The TBS late night show will be ending on June 24, after running since 2010.

The final string of guests begins with Patton Oswalt on June 14, and will also include Mila Kunis, Bill Hader, Dana Carvey, and will end with Black on June 24.

Check out the full list of Conan guests here:

Monday June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday June 17: Mila Kunis

Monday June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday June 22: TBA

Wednesday June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday June 24: Jack Black

While Conan will end this summer, his TBS travel show Conan Without Borders will continue to run on the network, and the host has also lined up a new weekly variety series, which will air on new streaming service HBO Max.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

TBS General Manager Brett Weitz added: “28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television. We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

