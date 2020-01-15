A new Jack Reacher TV series is in the works courtesy of Amazon, but it will go ahead without Tom Cruise.

The actor played the ex-military cop in two films, but won’t be reprising it.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, revealed the first season of the series will be based on the 1997 book The Killing Floor.

“The Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes,” Salke said, “and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios’ slate of bold, character-driven series.”

“We look forward to expanding the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience.”

The series will be written and helmed by Scorpion‘s Nick Santora, who will be carrying on what Lee Child started.

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world,” Santora added. “It will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr Child’s books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher.”

Child has given his blessing to the new series, saying “Reacher is in the perfect hands” at Amazon.

“It’s been great so far but really, the fun starts here,” he added.

This year, Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, due to hit cinemas on 26 June 2020.