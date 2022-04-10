Jake Gyllenhaal covers Celine Dion during ‘Saturday Night Live’ opening

Jake Gyllenhaal has covered Celine Dion during his opening Saturday Night Live monologue this week (April 9). Watch the moment below.

More than 15 years after making his Saturday Night Live debut, the actor retuned to the show. He reflected on his appearance on the show, his career and then broke into a rendition of Dion’s ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’.

He appeared with three backing singers in a throw back to a sketch he did on his hosting debut in 2007.

You can watch the moment here:

Elsewhere on the show, Camila Cabello was this week’s musical guest and aired two new tracks from her recently released ‘Familia’ album.

After performing upbeat heartbreak anthem ‘Bam Bam’ (without Ed Sheeran, who appears on the recorded version) Cabello was joined onstage by Willow Smith for the live debut of their collaborative track ‘Psychofreak’.

Taking to social media after the performance, Cabello wrote: “OMG I had the best fuckin time in the world and I love u Willow”.

Both tracks feature on Cabello’s third album, which was released on Friday (April 8). An official video for the brooding emo track ‘Psychofreak’ was shared the same day.

Gyllenhaal is currently appearing in Michael Bay’s new film Ambulance alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Reviewing the film, NME said: “…Directed with the frenzy of every five-star police alarm in Grand Theft Auto, Ambulance will please Bay’s fans the most. A whole lot of loud, twitchy, old-school action that’s tailor-made for shaking the bolts from cinema seats – it’s the kind of film anyone would want to sit right in the middle of the audience for if they’d made it.”