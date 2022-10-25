James Corden has admitted he made a “rude, rude comment” to a server at New York restaurant Balthazar last week.

The actor and comedian was briefly banned from the restaurant last week due to “abusive” behaviour called out by the owner, Keith McNally.

“Because I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong,” Corden said on Monday’s (October 24) episode of his talk show The Late Late Show.

“But the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”

Corden added that after he saw McNally’s post he “immediately” contacted him to “tell him how upset I was.”

He added: “[I told him] how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had done and anything that I had said and we had a good talk.

“He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air. And I felt like we dealt with it privately… but by this point, the story was out there and more people were upset.”

Showing his viewers a series of disgruntled tweets, Corden went on: “I get it. I totally understand. I understand everybody getting upset and I accept everybody’s opinion.

“I also hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I’ve ever upset anybody ever. It was never my intention. It just wasn’t. I love that restaurant. I love the staff there.

“I hope I’m allowed in again one day so when I’m back in New York I can go there and apologise in person, which is something I will absolutely do.”

McNally has since offered James Corden free food at Balthazar for a decade if he apologises to the two servers he insulted.