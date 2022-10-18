James Corden banned from New York restaurant for “abusive” behaviour

James Corden was briefly banned from a New York restaurant due to his “abusive” behaviour.

In an Instagram post on Monday (October 17), Keith McNally, the owner of celebrity hotspot Balthazar, explained how Corden had berated employees on multiple occasions.

He began the post: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

Advertisement

The owner went on to say that he very rarely bans anyone from his restaurant, before providing examples of Corden’s abusive behaviour towards his staff.

McNally explained how, during a visit in June, Corden demanded a round of drinks “this second” and that his previous drinks be made free after he found a hair in his food. After finishing his main course, he was then “extremely nasty” to the restaurant manager.

On another occasion this month, McNally alleged that Corden was once again abusive to staff members when they got his wife’s order wrong.

According to the owner, Corden told the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!”

Following his outburst, Corden and his wife were served free glasses of champagne “to smooth things out”. The incident, however, left the server “very shaken”.

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, McNally revealed that Corden had called him and “apologised profusely” for his behaviour, encouraging the owner to reverse the ban.

“I strongly believe in second chances,” McNally said, before adding that “anyone magnanimous enough to apologise” to him and his staff “doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere.”

He finished the post by inviting Corden back to the restaurant and stating that “all is forgiven”.

NME has reached out to Corden’s representatives for comment.

Back in April, Corden announced that he will be stepping down as the host of The Late Late Show. He will depart the chat show in 2023, after eight years of hosting.