James Corden calls Pierce Brosnan “fucking rude” in resurfaced viral video

James Corden has labelled Pierce Brosnan “fucking rude” in a resurfaced viral video.

During the ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ truth or dare segment on The Late Late Show, Corden was asked by guest Khloe Kardashian to name a celebrity who had been rude to him in the past.

With the alternative option being to drink a glass of bird saliva, Corden was initially hesitant to answer. However, he eventually decided to reveal an awkward encounter with Brosnan.

“I don’t think he’s a rude man, he just happened to be [to me],” said Corden. “I went to see U2 and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife, and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends.

“They left halfway through the gig to go off, and we left the space [for them]. And then they had been gone quite a long time and Bono was like right there on this sort of big runway in the middle of the show – it was at The Forum.

He continued: “So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here [his shoulder] and just pushed me out the way.

“And I looked at him and he didn’t even glance at me. He just moved back into his area.”

After Kardashian suggested Brosnan may have been “drunk”, Corden replied: “Maybe he’s just a bit fucking rude.”

Last week, Corden made headlines after temporarily being banned from a New York restaurant due to his “abusive behaviour”.

The chat show host was said to be “extremely nasty” towards members of staff on two separate occasions.

Corden has since apologised for his behaviour, however, and his ban from the restaurant has been lifted.