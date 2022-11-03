James Corden accused of stealing Noel Fielding joke for ‘Late Late Show’ gag

James Corden is being scrutinised for seemingly stealing a joke from Noel Fielding.

Having admitted to “inadvertently” appropriating a joke made famous by Ricky Gervais on his Late Late Show on Monday night (October 31), another similar instance of Corden appearing to copy and paste a joke has surfaced online.

Eagle-eyed fans have been posting a clip of Noel Fielding joking about the best way to defuse a mugging followed by a clip of Corden making a very similar gag. The Fielding gag is from a 2010 stand up set, while Corden’s joke comes from a 2017 instalment of his US chat show.

A spliced clip of the two jokes has been making its way across a number of social media sites from TikTok to Twitter. One fan reposted the clip asking: “I’m sorry but did James Corden also steal a Noel Fielding bit as well?!!” Another Twitter user, @VALtimari, shared a YouTube link of the video, tweeting Fielding, asking: “@JKCorden totally stole the whisper thing from @noelfielding11.”

Fielding seemed to acknowledge that there was a similarity between his joke and the one made by Corden seven years later. He responded to the tweet tagging him: “Yes I believe this is my material. X.” Corden has not responded to the clip or tweets tagging him at this time.

Yes I believe this is my material x https://t.co/spd8o06bsj — noel fielding (@noelfielding11) December 7, 2017

It comes just days after Corden was accused of stealing a Ricky Gervais joke. During Monday night’s episode, he made a joke about Twitter being like a town square. The gag seemed to be a near word-for-word copy of a joke Gervais made on his 2018 Netflix special, Humanity.

Following Gervais’ acknowledgement that the joke was one of his, Corden responded with an apology. Posting on the Late Late Show’s official Twitter account, Corden wrote: “Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him.”

Following the apology Gervais went on to say that he deleted a tweet about Corden’s alleged inadvertent copying because he “started to feel sorry for him”.