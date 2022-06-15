Petition to stop James Corden returning to the UK surfaces online: “I beg you”

A petition to stop James Corden returning to the UK has been shared online.

The petition, started by ‘Graham Stoner’, aims to keep the presenter in the US, claiming that the UK has already had enough to deal with in recent years.

“Eight years ago, James Corden left the UK for the US to work on The Late Late Show,” the petition begins.

“Since then, we’ve had to collectively deal with the impact of the Tory government, Brexit and COVID-19. But throughout, there was that slight beacon of hope … [the absence of] James Corden.

“But now he’s leaving [The Late Late Show] and is returning to our British pastures. So I beg you, if you do one thing today, please, I implore you to sign this petition.”

It adds: “If he really has to return to the UK, can we stick him on some little uninhabited island off the coast of Scotland?

“There’s just not enough cringe in this small country for him to induce.”

At the time of writing the petition has been signed by 70 people, with no end target currently set.

Corden is set to leave his position as The Late Late Show host in spring 2023. The actor-presenter announced his decision to depart the talk show back in April this year.

“This will be my last year hosting the show,” Corden said in a statement at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure.

“I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way.”

Since his announcement, Corden’s production company has confirmed that his next move will see him return to the UK, although they’re yet to reveal what his next project will be.

The petition launched against Corden isn’t the first time the internet has rallied against him. In 2021, a petition was launched to keep him away from a film adaptation of the musical Wicked, with over 108,000 people signing the petition.