Scottish comedian Limmy pokes fun at James Corden’s restaurant ban: “I want him out!”

Scottish comedian Limmy has poked fun at James Corden following his recent ban from a New York restaurant.

On Monday (October 17), Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced that he was banning the Late Late Show host from the popular eatery due to his “abusive” behaviour towards staff members.

McNally detailed an incident where Corden was “extremely nasty” to his server, alleging that he demanded a free round of drinks after he found a hair in his food.

In a separate incident, McNally claimed that Corden became abusive once again after a staff member got his wife’s order wrong.

According to the owner, Corden yelled at the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!”

Making light of the news on Twitter, Limmy, who has taken aim at Corden several times before, joked: “I can no longer support James Corden.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote: “I think it’s important while criticising James Corden that we do not lose our humanity also.”

Limmy also posted a clip of Corden’s carpool karaoke, along with the caption: “I WANT HIM OUT!”

McNally has since revealed that Corden called him and “apologised profusely” for his behaviour, encouraging him to reverse the ban.

“I strongly believe in second chances,” McNally said, before adding that “anyone magnanimous enough to apologise” to him and his staff “doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere.”

Corden has since been invited back to the restaurant, with McNally stating “all is forgiven”.

NME has reached out to Corden’s representatives for comment.

Back in April, Corden announced that he will step down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023, having fronted the chat show for eight years.