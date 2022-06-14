James Corden to return to the UK after finishing ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden will return to the UK after his time on The Late Late Show comes to an end in spring 2023.

The news was announced by Ben Turner, a co-founder of Corden’s production company Fulwell 73.

Speaking to Variety at the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, Turner said that he is “really excited to get James back in the UK”.

Advertisement

“[Corden] has just got so many strings to his bow, and Late is a big commitment that’s taken up so much of his time,” Turner explained. “We’re just really excited about having him back in the UK, and all the stuff that that entails, but it is a big moment for us.”

Asked whether Corden’s production company will continue to work with CBS on The Late Late Show following the presenter’s departure, Turner teased that “conversations are ongoing” and that their plans will soon be revealed.

Corden first announced his decision to leave The Late Late Show back in April this year.

“This will be my last year hosting the show,” Corden said in a statement at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure.

“I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way.

Advertisement

“I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there… this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted.”

Corden took over The Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in 2015.