Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in Martin Scorsese-produced TV series

Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of legendary boxer Mike Tyson is to hit the small screen as a limited drama series.

Tyson, which was originally floated as a biopic, has now been confirmed as a TV series with Martin Scorsese joining both Foxx and Tyson on executive producer duties. Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce the series that will span all of Tyson’s life.

Foxx has been open about his involvement in the project for some time and shared pictures of him training for the role via his Instagram last June.

Advertisement

In a statement cited by Variety today (March 22), Tyson said he has been “looking to tell [his] story for quite some time”.

“With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment,” he explained.

“I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Tyson’s wife, Kiki Tyson, will also serve as an executive producer alongside Sophie Watts and John Ryan Jr. on behalf of Tyson’s Legends Only League venture.

There is no release date nor news of further casting.

Advertisement

It’s the second Tyson limited series announced in the past month. Hulu previously confirmed that it had ordered an eight-episode limited series about the boxer, but Variety reported that Tyson spoke out against the series when details were first shared and said he was not involved in it.