Netflix have cancelled Jamie Foxx’s comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! after one season.

The show, which debuted on the streaming service in April, revolved around Foxx’s relationship with his daughter Corinne.

Kyla Drew Simmons played Corrine in the show, while Foxx starred as himself. Also featured in the comedy were David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite.

As Variety report, Foxx himself was reportedly involved in the decision to not renew the series, which was co-created with Jim Patterson. Patterson was set to act as showrunner, but stepped down ahead of production beginning, being replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans.

Upon its release, NME gave Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! a one-star review, writing: “As a central character, Foxx is trying to be both the straight-man heartwarmer and the goofy scene-stealer: he wants to be both Seinfeld and Kramer, as he mugs away trying to paper over the cracks with pratfalls and impressions

“Co-written by Foxx, it’s a throwback where the only concession to modernity, apart from the pop culture references, is the final episode that ham-fistedly tries to reflect post-George Floyd America, but even that’s undermined by shoving in a custard-pie gag. A mortifying misfire.”

Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx is set to portray Mike Tyson in a new Martin Scorsese-produced TV show.

Tyson, which was originally floated as a biopic, has now been confirmed as a TV series with Scorsese joining both Foxx and Tyson on executive producer duties. Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce the series that will span all of Tyson’s life.