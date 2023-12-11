Jamie Oliver admits he can’t watch ‘The Bear’ because of cast’s poor cooking skills

Chef Jamie Oliver has admitted that he finds it hard to watch The Bear due to the cast’s cooking skills.

The hit TV series follows life inside a sandwich shop kitchen as award-winning chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) tries to turn it into a high-end restaurant.

While the series has drawn huge acclaim, Oliver revealed on The Graham Norton Show last week that the poor cooking skills “wind” him up.

When asked by the host whether it “bugs” him when people “aren’t cooking right” in films, Oliver replied: “It really does. I’ve got to get back into The Bear because I watched the first two [episodes] – and I know it’s brilliant, everyone keeps telling me how brilliant it is – but I watched the first two and I’m like, ‘He can’t chop.’

“They just jump cut it and cut around it. And they often get extras in the background that are actors, not chefs, even though they’ve got no lines. But they’re just touching it all wrong and sort of bashing it all wrong… Yeah, it does wind me up,” he added.

The Bear‘s second season aired earlier this year, with NME naming the show the best series of 2023, writing: “It might have been hard to stomach, but this was three Michelin-starred TV.”

Last month, it was confirmed that the show had been renewed for a third season on broadcaster FX, though further details including a release date are yet to be unveiled.

In other news, the owner of the sandwich shop that inspired The Bear – the Mr. Beef shop in Chicago – has revealed that their sales have nearly tripled since the show’s success.

Christopher Zucchero, whose childhood friend Christopher Storer created the show, explained that the shop has gone from selling around 300 sandwiches a day to over 800 since the show premiered last year.