Jang Do-yoon rediscovers his passion in trailer for ‘Like Flowers In Sand’

Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming Korean series Like Flowers In Sand, starring Jang Do-yoon and Lee Joo-myoung. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

What is the plot and cast of Like Flowers In Sand?

Like Flowers In Sand follows Kim Baek-doo (played by Jang Do-yoon), who is a ssireum – traditional Korean wrestler – child prodigy and does the sport professionally, representing Geosan County, a small rural town in South Korea. Baek-doo is also the youngest son of a prestigious family known for their ssireum prowess, however he hits a slump and considers retiring from the sport once and for all.

When Baek-doo reunites with his childhood friend Oh Yoo-kyung (played by Lee Joo-myoung), she spurs him on after she’s hired as the leader of the management team that overlooks Geosan County’s ssireum team, which is on the verge of disbanding. Like Flowers In Sand depicts both characters as they embark on this journey of reigniting Baek-doo’s passion for the sport and breathing new life into the team.

Is there a trailer for the upcoming K-drama?

The new trailer released by Netflix earlier today (December 13) opens with Baek-doo drunk and yelling over the phone, claiming he’ll retire from ssireum due to his poor performance. A disembodied voice, presumably another ssireum athlete, wonders: “What in the world happened to the almighty Baek-doo?”

The trailer continues to show a montage of Baek-doo being thrown down onto the sandy ssireum arena, signifying all the losses he’s had to face due to his slump. When Yoo-kyung learns of his predicament, she becomes his number one support.

How to watch Like Flowers In Sand?