Jason Alexander pays tribute to ‘Seinfeld’ co-star Estelle Harris: “One of my favourite people has passed”

Jason Alexander has paid tribute to his Seinfeld co-star Estelle Harris.

The actor passed away aged 93 at her Palm Desert home on Saturday (April 2) from natural causes, as confirmed by her son Glen Harris.

Following her death, Alexander, who played her on-screen son George Constanza in Seinfeld, paid tribute to her on Twitter.

“One of my favourite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris,” Alexander wrote. “The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris.”

He added: “Thanks to you all for your kind and sweet messages and remembrances of #EstelleHarris. She would be so touched. As am I. And as she would say, ‘WHY CAN’T YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??’

Harris played George Constanza’s mum Estelle on Seinfeld for 27 episodes throughout the show’s nine seasons from 1992-1998. She often starred opposite the late Jerry Stiller who played George’s father Frank.

She became a voice actor later in her career, voicing Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. Her final acting credit was in 2019’s Toy Story 4.

Harris also had voice roles in Family Guy, Futurama, Kim Possible, Tarzan II and Mickey Mouse Works, among others.

A statement announcing her death read: “It is with great remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6.25pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

She is survived by her three children, three grandsons and a great-grandson.