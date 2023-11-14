Jason Alexander says he doesn’t know anything about rumoured ‘Seinfeld’ reboot

Jason Alexander has said that he doesn’t know anything about a rumoured Seinfeld reboot.

The actor, who portrayed George Costanza in the sitcom from 1989 to 1998, said in a new interview that he isn’t in the know about a potential series revisit.

Speaking to Extra outside a celebrity poker tournament this week, Alexander said when he was asked about it: “No one called me.”

Last month the rumour mill got in motion when Jerry Seinfeld, lead star and co-creator of the hit series, hinted that a Seinfeld reunion is on the cards 25 years after the show’s end.

The comedian teased during a stand-up show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on October 7 the possibility of a reworked version of the show’s finale.

Asked whether he liked the sitcom’s divisive final episode, Seinfeld replied: “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is secret.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet.

“And just what you are thinking about, [co-creator] Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Alexander said in response to Seinfeld’s hints: “There is only one reason for that rumour. Apparently, at the end of some stand-up thing, [Jerry] went, ‘Larry [David] and I are thinking of something.’

“Good for you. I don’t know anything about it. No one called me,” he said, with a joking tone to his voice.

“Apparently, they don’t need George, and they may not need Elaine because Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day, and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”

Louis-Dreyfus, meanwhile, has also denied having any knowledge of a potential Seinfeld reunion.

Speaking to The Guardian last month, the actress who played Elaine Benes in the sitcom, said that she had no idea what her co-star was referring to.

“Yeah, I just saw last night,” she said. “And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

Seinfeld ran for nine seasons and starred Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself, alongside friends George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Louis-Dreyfus) and his neighbour Kramer (Richards).

The two-part finale saw the characters arrested and locked up in prison. Since the episode aired in May 1998, Seinfeld has expressed regret over its execution.