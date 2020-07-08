Jason Isaacs has confirmed The OA will not be renewed on Netflix.

The actor responded to the passionate campaigning from fans, following the show’s cancellation – unfortunately saying that the outcome will remain the same.

Isaacs appeared on This Morning today, during which he said of the campaigning for a renewal: “Outside Netflix headquarters, outsider Trump Tower, some unfortunate lady went on a hunger strike – there was a huge fan movement for it.”

But he added, to the disappointment of many: “But it won’t be coming back.”

He continued: “It won’t be coming back, but you know, we made two seasons of maybe the most brilliant and original and imaginative that I’ve been involved with in 32 years.

“Most people I know have got a bit of time on their hands right now, so if you’ve got Netflix I suggest you watch it, because it just reinvents narrative, it doesn’t do the things you expect it to do.”

On his appreciation for the team behind The OA, Isaacs praised “Brit Marling, who was lead actress and the co-writer… she’s just an original voice and I was thrilled to be anywhere near it.”

The actor echoed the sentiments of fans who were upset by the news. “I was crushed when it was cancelled,” Isaacs said. “But now I look back and I think, ‘At least there’s that’. At least there’s two seasons of something unlike anything you’ll ever see.”