Jason Momoa called out for being “rude” to Nigella Lawson on live TV

Jason Momoa has been called out for being “rude” to chef Nigella Lawson during an appearance on The One Show.

The actor made an appearance on the BBC show on Monday (December 11) to promote his role in DC sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, where he was joined by Lawson and actor James Nesbitt.

As the show aired, some viewers noted how Momoa had his back turned to Lawson during parts of the show, sparking some criticism towards the actor.

“Jason Momoa sat with his back to Nigella the whole time on the sofa… so rude,” one viewer wrote on X.

Game of Thrones fans, did you know this? 👀@JNesbitt TV auditioned for a role in the epic fantasy series 👑 Catch up on #TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/gFEOM8Mieg pic.twitter.com/JWXIWzkT1v — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 11, 2023

Another added: “Jason Momoa is being quite ignorant at times, especially when James Nesbitt is talking as he has his back to Nigella Lawson.”

“What’s Nigella done to upset Jason Momoa then,” another joked. You can check out more reactions below.

#TheOneShow Jason Momoa sat with his back to Nigella the whole time on the sofa…so rude…Grace Jones slapped Russel Harty for that…quite right too. — wozyhamish (@wozyhamish) December 11, 2023

Very rude body language by Jason Momoa, putting his back to Nigella. #TheOneShow @Nigella_Lawson — Ronan Lewis (@RonanContrarian) December 11, 2023

@BBCTheOneShow Jason Momoa is being quite ignorant at times, especially when James Nesbitt is talking as he has his back to Nigella Lawson — Eleanor 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@bankiegirl121) December 11, 2023

What's Nigella done to upset Jason Momoa then. #theoneshow pic.twitter.com/tQLdr27id5 — Stephen Havard (@StephenHavard) December 11, 2023

Momoa stars alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in the Aquaman sequel. The film, directed by James Wan, is set to be released in cinemas from December 22.

Wan recently said he wants to return to the horror genre for his next film following Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. “You know, I have a tendency to want to go back and forth,” he told Collider.

“So, whenever I make a smaller film, I wanna go and make a big film. Whenever I’m doing a big one, I’m like, ‘Oh, I wanna go and do a smaller film,’ and when I do my smaller films, it tends to be a horror film. So, you know, I feel like the itch for horror is potentially calling, but we’ll see.”

Along with directing both Aquaman movies, Wan’s past credits include 2004’s Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring and Malignant.