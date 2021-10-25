Jason Sudeikis gives ‘Saturday Night Live’ ratings bump

Jason Sudeikis’s return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend helped to give the comedy show a ratings bump.

The Ted Lasso star returned to the show on October 23 alongside musical guest Brandi Carlile, having appeared as a cast member between 2003 and 2015.

Sudeikis’s turn as host saw the show increase its ratings from last weekend, which was hosted by Rami Malek, as it drew in a 3.7 household live + same-day rating in 41 metered local markets, as well as 1.6 in the 18-49 demographic in 22 markets with local people meters (via Deadline).

By contrast, Malek’s turn drew in 3.4 and 1.3, respectively, though Sudeikis’s episode was slightly down on the previous hosting turn by Kim Kardashian a few weeks ago, which took in 3.8, and an equal 1.6 in the latter markets.

As part of his episode, Sudeikis joked about the success of his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, admitting in his opening monologue that it was “truly shocking to me because it’s built around two things Americans hate: soccer and kindness”.

He also quipped about the advice current Saturday Night Live cast members had asked him for, saying: “Honestly, I found myself giving the same advice to every single person – win an Emmy.

“And if you can, win two. Double up, that’s the best way to do it. It sets you up for success, I’ve found.”

During his episode, Sudeikis revived his famous impression of Joe Biden from the Obama era alongside current cast member James Austin Johnson’s take on the US president, as well as that of Alex Moffat.

Saturday Night Live will take a week off before returning with host Kieran Culkin, with Ed Sheeran scheduled to appear as musical guest. However, it is unclear whether Sheeran will still perform after he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis was recently recruited by Mythic Quest creator Rob McElhenney alongside Anthony Hopkins to help announce that the show had been renewed for two more seasons.

As part of a video skit, Sudeikis interrupts a call between McElhenney and Hopkins, where the latter requests a part in Ted Lasso, Sudeikis replying: “We’d definitely want to have you audition”.