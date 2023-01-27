Jay Leno reportedly breaks multiple bones in motorcycle crash two months after garage fire

Jay Leno has reportedly broken multiple bones in a motorcycle crash – just two months after he was burnt in a garage fire.

The comic and former late-night TV great sustained a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps in an accident earlier this month, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leno was being interviewed by the Nevada-based outlet ahead of his return to Las Vegas’ live scene in March. When asked how he was recovering following the November incident Leno responded: “It’s so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle.

“So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps. But I’m OK! I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Leno has not yet responded to additional requests for comments regarding this latest injury article.

It comes just weeks after the presenter spoke about the fire in his private garage that left him with burns. Speaking about the accident, which occurred on November 12, Leno explained to People how, while working on the undercarriage of a 1907 White steam car with his long-time friend Dave Killackey, his face became coated in petrol.

“With a steam car, you have gasoline, but you also have a vaporiser which is heated by a pilot light to turn water into steam,” Leno explained.

The pair decided to blow some air into the fuel line in an attempt to unclog it, and Leno “got a face full of gasoline” as a result.

“I knew how close I was to the pilot light and I thought, ‘Uh oh,’” he said of the moment right before he caught fire. He added: “It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.”

In addition to his face, Leno also sustained burns to his neck, chest, hands and arm. The comedian said he avoided any further damage thanks to a quick piece of thinking.