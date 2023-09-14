Jeffrey Dahmer discusses “disturbing fantasies” with father in newly released tapes

New documentary series My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes will share never-before-heard conversations between the notorious serial killer and his father.

READ MORE: The best new and returning TV shows to watch in 2023

The four-part Fox Nation series – which will be released on September 18 – claims to offer a “new insight into one of the world’s most infamous string of crimes” and features the Dahmer family’s home videos, as well as the audio tapes and interviews with others connected to the case.

Jeffrey Dahmer committed the murders of 17 men and boys during a spree that lasted from 1978 until his arrest in 1991. His crimes included the rape and dismemberment of his victims — one of which was 14-years-old. He also committed necrophilia and cannibalism, in addition to keeping body parts as trophies.

Advertisement

Now, in the upcoming Fox Nation series, audiences will be able to listen to newly released phone conversations between the killer and his father, Lionel Dahmer, who asks his son what his earliest “disturbing” fantasy was.

In the recordings, Lionel admits to having some strange thoughts in his own youth, though he was “never caught”.

At one stage in the tapes, Lionel Dahmer asks Jeffrey: “What was the very first fantasy, I was wondering that you could remember having which you thought to yourself was kind of odd or disturbing?”

He then adds: “I had weird thoughts too, in my childhood. You’re just like me, Jeff.”

Lionel also states: “Amazingly, all the times I should’ve been caught, I never was.”

Advertisement

It’s unclear what Lionel is referring to, but it’s assumed that, unlike his son, he didn’t act out on any of these disturbing fantasies.

Other interviews in the series include Dahmer’s high school friend, members of law enforcement in Milwaukee, and a survivor of Dahmer, Ronald Flowers.

In a press release about the show, Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said: “The Jeffrey Dahmer case has captivated the public for over three decades and now with these exclusive tapes released for the very first time, viewers will hear from Dahmer in his own words and get insight into his relationship with his father.”

Last month, it was revealed that scenes from the Netflix drama Dahmer – Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story were edited so audiences wouldn’t feel sympathy towards the serial killer.