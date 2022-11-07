Jeffrey Dahmer series ‘Monster’ renewed for two more seasons

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been renewed by Netflix for two more seasons.

The first season of the popular and controversial series focused on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, an American serial killer and sex offender who killed 17 men and boys.

However, with Dahmer’s story told in its entirety in the first season, Netflix will now turn the focus onto other serial killers. According to Lad Bible the next two series will focus on “other monstrous figures who have impacted society”.

Similar to the American Crime Story series, the show will pivot to another character and timeline each season.

Netflix announced the news today (November 7) but fans are already speculating that the next season could focus on either Ted Bundy or John Wayne Gacy.

The series has been one of Netflix’s biggest ratings hits in its English language section. The series clocked up more than 1.35billion hours in audience views in its first month alone (per Variety), only beaten to the record by Stranger Things.

Given that ratings success, the streaming service has now commissioned two more seasons. Despite that popularity the show has also been one of the platform’s most controversial: attracting criticism as well as praise.

Following the record-breaking success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan will create two more installments that will focus on other monstrous figures who have impacted society. A second season of The Watcher has also been greenlit! pic.twitter.com/NmFdj6soJj — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

The streaming giant, however, is already being called out by fans. The series, which featured Evan Peters in the lead role, has attracted controversy surrounding its gory and shocking story. It has faced criticism from the LGBTQ+ community, family members of Dahmer’s victims, and members of the public.

Following today’s announcement, social media users were already criticising the decision.

One user took to Twitter to call Netflix’s decision “despicable”, while another claimed that the streaming giant was “profiting” off victims. Another tweeted: “STOP making shows that glorify serial killers! You are adding to the violence and sadistic behavior [sic].”

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the Netflix series was pitched as shining a “spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims”, according to its synopsis.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is streaming on Netflix.