Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s daughter “hasn’t been able to sleep” since Netflix show released

The daughter of one of Jeffrey Dahmer‘s victims has said she “hasn’t been able to sleep” since the Netflix series was released.

Tatiana Banks, whose father was Errol Lindsey, a 19-year-old man who was murdered by Dahmer on April 7, 1991, recently spoke out about the new series from Ryan Murphy called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“Honestly ever since that show’s been on I haven’t been able to sleep,” Banks told Insider, adding of her nightmares: “I see Jeffrey Dahmer in my sleep.”

Lindsey was survived by five siblings and his partner, who was pregnant with Banks at the time. She gave birth to Banks six months later.

Banks also said she has only watched one “heartbreaking” episode of the series, and was never contacted about the project before it aired globally.

“I feel like they should have reached out because it’s people who are actually still grieving from that situation,” Banks said. “That chapter of my life was closed and they reopened it, basically.”

One of the family’s relatives, the cousin of Errol Lindsey and his older sister Rita Isbell, took to social media when the show aired and said they had been “retraumatised” by the series.

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge right now, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pissed about this show,” he said.

“It’s retraumatising over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

He added: “Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD.”