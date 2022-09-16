Jeffrey Dean Morgan disappointed with how ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-offs were revealed

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has expressed his disappointment over how The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City was revealed.

The actor, who plays Negan in the AMC series, is set to reprise his role in the spin-off alongside Lauren Cohan’s Maggie. The show was announced in March 2022, originally titled Isle Of The Dead, before the main show’s final set of episodes in October this year.

The early announcement met some confusion as it revealed Negan and Maggie would both survive beyond the main show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Morgan shared the same sentiment and said he wanted to keep it a secret.

“That’s not the way we should have gone about it,” Morgan said. “But this is how it was chosen to play out. And who knows? Maybe we couldn’t have kept the secret. But it seems to me we could have given it a shot. I would’ve tried to go about it in a different way, but look, that’s above my pay grade.”

The actor, however, teased The Walking Dead’s final set of episodes will feature plenty of surprises. “There are still some tricks up our sleeves,” Morgan added. “As an audience, don’t think that you know how this is going to be, because I guarantee you don’t.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City will see Negan and Maggie venture to zombie-ridden Manhattan, which has been cut off from the rest of the world. Eli Jorne, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead, serves as showrunner on the six-episode series which is set to be released in 2023.

Dead City is one of three sequel shows in development, alongside a Daryl (Norman Reedus) spin-off set in France and a continuation for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Teasing the Rick and Michonne series, AMC Networks boss Dan McDermott, said: “It became clear the best, most epic story we could tell would be a multi-episode, six-hour long, epic love story about these two rediscovering themselves, reconnecting and setting off to reclaim their family.”

An anthology spin-off, titled Tales Of The Walking Dead, debuted last month and stars Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Samantha Morton as Alpha.

The final episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 premiere on AMC in the US on October 2. The episodes will be released on Star on Disney+ in the UK.