Jenna Ortega didn’t sleep for two days before viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has said she didn’t sleep for two days while choreographing the show’s viral dance scene.

The actor, who plays the titular character in the Netflix hit, opened up about creating the dance scene in Tim Burton’s series.

“I was kicking myself,” Ortega told Jimmy Fallon about her decision to dream up the dance scene herself.

Advertisement

“I felt like such a fool. I’m not a dancer. I don’t do any of that. I have no experience in that field. And then I didn’t sleep for two days.”

Of her inspirations, Ortega added: “I watched videos of Siouxsie and the Banshees… I found archival footage of Goth kids dancing in clubs in the 80s …just anything that I could get my hands on. And then on the day, I thought, ‘Alright, well, I’m just gonna do it.’

“I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams, I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does. And of course, they cut out of camera when I did do it. But it’s there – I know it is.”

Elsewhere, Jenna Ortega and her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White are set to reunite for a new rom-com.

It’s been reported (via Deadline) that the pair are set to appear in Winter Spring Summer Or Fall, the directorial debut of Holidate writer Tiffany Paulsen. The script was written by Dan Schoffer and Ortega will also serve as executive producer.

Advertisement

The project is described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks Of Being A Wallflower and sees two teens on the cusp of adulthood, meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year.