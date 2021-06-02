Jennifer Aniston shares backstage photos from ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Jennifer Aniston has shared a number of backstage photos from Friends: The Reunion – scroll down to see them below.

The actress took to Instagram to give fans several new images of the cast and special guests following the airing of the one-off HBO Max special last week.

“Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you,” Aniston wrote in her post.

⁣

“Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – [David Schiwmmer]’s face says it all ☺️ … The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows.”

See the full post here:

Friends: The Reunion aired last week, and saw, among other segments, Lady Gaga perform the show’s classic track ‘Smelly Cat’ alongside Lisa Kudrow.

The director and producer of the reunion special, Ben Winston, explained that he first pitched the idea to Kudrow, and that Gaga took little convincing.

“I said to Lisa, ‘Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,’” he explained.

“We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment.

“And Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it.”

Friends: The Reunion Special is now streaming on NOW in the UK and HBO Max in the US.