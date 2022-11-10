Jennifer Aniston criticises social media: “It’s torture for me”

Jennifer Aniston thinks social media is “torture” and says she actually hates using Apps like Instagram.

The Friends actor made the admission during an interview where Aniston was told she’s like “a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits”. She responded to the prompt from Allure, saying: “I hate social media. I’m not good at it… It’s torture for me.”

Aniston explained: “The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line [her haircare brand LolaVie]. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”

The actor thinks that Friends has enjoyed its enduring success on streaming platforms because it lacks social media. Speaking about the sitcom, she said: “I don’t know why it still resonates; there are no iPhones. It’s just people talking to each other. Nobody talks to each other anymore.”

She added that the cast “really loved each other” and that came across in the way that each actor interacted while on camera. Aniston and her co-stars from the show became one of last year’s entertainment highlights when all six leading members reunited for just the second time since filming on the show finished in 2004.

The reunion was one of the most-hyped TV events of 2021, and pulled in a record-breaking viewing number of 5.3million for its UK partner Sky One. However, it wasn’t the easiest of things for Aniston to do, with the actress admitting she had to walk out of filming.

Reflecting on filming the one-off TV special last year, the We’re The Millers star said: “It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it.”