Jennifer Coolidge says career was “flatlining” before Ariana Grande video

Jennifer Coolidge has said she thought her career was “flatlining” before starring in Ariana Grande‘s music video for ‘Thank U, Next’.

The White Lotus actor was interviewed by Grande for Entertainment Weekly‘s series of the publication’s 2022 Entertainers Of The Year.

Coolidge told Grande that she believed her recent career successes, including the role of Tanya in both seasons of HBO series The White Lotus, began by starring in Grande’s video.

“I was kind of flatlining, and you got things going for me,” Coolidge said to Grande while discussing the 2018 music video. “I just want to thank you. I know you’re a very humble person, you wouldn’t admit to it, but I’m just going to thank you.”

She went on to say the day of the shoot for the video was “a great day” and added: “We crammed so much in there.”

Later discussing her career, which included the second season of The White Lotus this year, Jennifer Coolidge reflected on her 2022 and said she thinks she is “living that dream”.

“I’m incredibly grateful for what has happened to me in the last year or two, but I’m trying to channel your ‘I don’t give a fuck’ thing,” the actor told Grande.

“And I think it’s my favourite feeling I’ve ever had. I waited my whole life to not give a fuck. It’s the only time we have power. I mean, I’m not saying I’m not insecure.

“I’m still insecure about all the basic stuff. I’m still insecure about appearance and all of that. But if someone calls me a D-bag or something… I really don’t think anyone can really penetrate me anymore. I don’t really care what people think of me.”

HBO renewed The White Lotus for a third season back in November, which will take place in a new location.

In a five-star review of the second season, NME wrote: “This isn’t a show you second-guess too much, but White drops hints that future episodes could explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation as well as white (and white-passing) privilege. One thing that’s not in doubt: The White Lotus is still laugh-out-loud funny.”