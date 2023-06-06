Jennifer Coolidge hopes Tanya’s husband has a brutal death in ‘The White Lotus’ season three

Jennifer Coolidge has said she hopes Tanya’s husband dies in a “meat-grinding machine” in The White Lotus season three.

In the finale of the show’s second season, Tanya (Coolidge) goes on a shooting spree aboard a yacht against a group hired by her husband Greg (Jon Gries) to kill her. Following the massacre, Tanya accidentally falls overboard and dies when trying to escape.

Speaking to Variety, Coolidge explained that she hopes there’s some “comeuppance” for Greg in the next season.

“My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg,” Coolidge said. “I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.”

Explaining her wishes further, Coolidge added: “If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.”

When asked what it was like filming the yacht killing spree, the actor said she was “never getting on a boat again”.

“I was creeped out, because we did shoot it in order, hanging out with the guys,” Coolidge said. “It felt very real. I really did like killing them all.

“It’s my awkwardness with the gun that I think really helped. We had to reshoot that a bunch of times. ‘Where’s the gun? The inside of the bag is black. I can’t find it.’ But it all felt real. When you’re on a boat and you’re in the middle of the ocean and there is nowhere to go, what if your cast mates hate you? They could just push you. Anyone can get rid of you on a boat.”

The third season of The White Lotus is believed to be set in Thailand, after creator Mike White was reportedly scouting locations there. The first two seasons were set in Hawaii and Sicily respectively, with predominantly all-new ensemble casts in each.

Earlier this year, Johnny Knoxville expressed interest in joining the cast for the third season.