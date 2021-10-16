Jennifer Coolidge to return for ‘The White Lotus’ season 2

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has been confirmed to return for the hit HBO show’s second season.

It was revealed back in August that the dark comedy from Mike White had been renewed for a second season with a new setting and almost entirely new cast.

Despite the largely new cast, sources have confirmed to Deadline that Coolidge is set to return as unstable wealthy woman Tanya McQuoid, who spent the show’s first season looking for love and recovering following the death of her mother.

There have been no other confirmations of who from the show’s original cast will or won’t be returning for the second season, or any potential new names joining the cast.

Season one of The White Lotus starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and Steve Zahn.

The key motive of the comedy production, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, was to keep HBO originals running safely to a schedule while the industry was largely halted globally.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us”, HBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi said.

Reviewing season one of The White Lotus, NME wrote: “There is so much there, all the time, bubbling to the surface, and it would take an impatient viewer not to be seduced by it all.

“Rarely is there a moment where one of the guests isn’t unhappy or angry, confused or offended, and White manages to balance it all without the whole thing feeling false or like the worst parts of a soap opera. This, as many failed TV shows prove, is a Herculean effort. We are lucky to have shows like The White Lotus. We should scoff them up while we can.”