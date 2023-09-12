Jeon Yeo-been says it was a lot of “pressure” to remake ‘Someday or One Day’

South Korean actress Jeon Yeo-been has opened up about the “pressure” she felt working on A Time Called You, a remake of Taiwanese series Someday or One Day.

In a new interview with Yonhap News Agency, Jeon Yeo-been opened up about how it felt to work on A Time Called You as a fan of the original series, Someday or One Day.

“I watched the original work years ago and fell in love with it. As I have respect for its creator, I felt pressure,” she said. The actor also noted how A Time Called You director had told them “not to take reference from the original drama” as he had been “concerned that it could limit our imaginations”.

Jeon Yeo-been also touched on how it was like playing dual roles in the series. In A Time Called You, the actress plays two characters in different time periods: a career-focused woman in her 30s who lives in the modern world, and a shy high school girl in the 1990s.

“Both of the characters were challenging, but as an actor, I was happy. I enjoyed taking on different personalities [but also] suffered at the same time,” she explained. “I think actors tend to choose this job out of a desire to express something, and that applies to me as well.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also spoke about the show’s theme of love and what it means to her. “No matter how situations unfold, they hope for [someone] to recognise them, and I thought that it is a feeling that can be shared with many people,” she said.

