Jeremy Allen White visibly uncomfortable with question about underwear advert

Jeremy Allen White was asked about his new campaign for Calvin Klein last night (January 8) – and his response was visibly uncomfortable.

The actor has just won an award at the Golden Globes for his role in hit series The Bear. Days earlier, his new underwear campaign with Calvin Klein went viral and he was asked by Variety at the awards how it felt that people were talking more about his underwear ad than his acting in the series.

The interviewer asked him: “In the week you deliver the most talked about Calvin Klein underwear campaign in years that you win this as well…so when you walk the red carpet when you speak to all of us, how surreal is it that people are talking more about your underwear…rather than your astonishing, powerful performances?”

The actor then replied: “It is strange,” before stumbling his words and laughing, while looking uncomfortable. “I don’t know…it’s been a weird couple of days – it is bizarre doing a Calvin Klein ad and now it is even more bizarre having it had come out, but everything feels okay for now,” he laughed before thanking the interviewer for the question. You can check out the moment here:

At the Golden Globes last night, the actor received an award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The Bear picked up several awards elsewhere too including Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Ayo Edebiri and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Meanwhile, the third season of the hit culinary drama series will see its return to “a functioning kitchen atmosphere”, according to White.

Speaking to Variety for a new interview, White was asked what he could share about The Bear, which was renewed for a third season in November. He told the publication that several scripts have been written, though he has yet to read them. However, the revealed that he will in January begin to work with several professional chefs to prepare for the show.

He explained: “I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I’m going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera.”

He continued: “We all did a lot of preparation before the first season. I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

NME named the show the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderized harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”

A release date for The Bear’s third season has yet to be announced; it will begin filming sometime in 2024.