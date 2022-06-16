Jesse Tyler Ferguson says ‘Modern Family’ spin-off script exists: “It’s very good”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has revealed a script was written for a Modern Family spin-off series.

The actor, who played Mitchell Pritchett in the sitcom, discussed the planned spin-off which was ultimately scrapped by ABC in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“The script’s out there and it’s very good,” Ferguson said when asked if a spin-off could happen. “So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe.”

Back in May, Ferguson said there were “discussions” at ABC about an offshoot during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“There were discussions and I think the network decided against it,” Ferguson said. “I think they were just wondering if maybe this is the right family to still tell the story.

“We had been on for 11 years. I think they were ready to move in a different direction.”

The spin-off was believed to have focused on Mitchell, husband Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) and their two kids as they moved to Missouri. In the series finale, the couple sold their California home so Cameron could live out his dream of being a college football coach.

Modern Family came to an end in April 2020 after eleven seasons. Since it began in 2009, the show has won a total of 22 Emmy awards from 75 nominations.

Following the show’s conclusion, co-creator Christopher Lloyd teased a possible direction for a potential spin-off series.

“[We’ve had] very preliminary conversations about spinning off some characters,” Lloyd said to Entertainment Weekly. “That could be a year from now, we catch up with one or two or three people and then other characters from the show perhaps drop in.

“It could be something like that. But I don’t want to suggest that that’s a real thing, because it isn’t yet. It’s a thing we knock around.”