Jessica Henwick, Brian Cox joining voice cast of ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ anime series

The voice cast for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an upcoming anime spin-off of the acclaimed sci-fi franchise, has been unveiled.

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, who will both air the series, have announced the series’ cast for both its English and Japanese versions, per Deadline. Elle, a female replicant, will be voiced by Jessica Henwick (The Matrix 4, Knives Out 2) and Arisa Shida (Naruto: Shippuden) in the English and Japanese anime, respectively.

Josh Duhamel (Transformers) and Taiten Kusunoki (Demon Slayer) will voice a hardened blade runner named Marlowe.

Mysterious junkyard owner Joseph will be portrayed by Will Yun Lee (Altered Carbon) and Shinshu Fuji (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure). Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black) and Takako Honda (Bleach) will voice fresh LAPD recruit Alani Davis.

Niander Wallac Sr., the founder of Wallace Corporation will be voiced by Brian Cox (Succession, Manhunter) and Takaya Hashi (Naruto: Shippuden). Niander Wallace Jr. will be voiced by Wes Bentley (American Horror Story) and Takehito Koyasu (Attack On Titan).

Other cast members include Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Stephen Root (Barry, Get Out), Gregg Henry, Jason Spisak, Akio Nojima, Takayuki Kinba, and more.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, first announced in November 2018, will run for 13 episodes – all of which will be directed by Shinju Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex).

The series – which is expected to air sometime this year – will be set in the year 2032. This positions it in the middle between the events of the original Blade Runner film (which was set in 2019) and 2017’s Ryan Gosling-starring Blade Runner 2049.

Adult Swim will air the English version of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, while Crunchyroll will stream the Japanese version.

A first look at the series will be unveiled during its dedicated panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021 on July 23.