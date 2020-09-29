Jim Parsons says he didn’t realise he had coronavirus

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has said he and his husband had contracted coronavirus without realising.

The actor recalled how in March the pair lost their sense of taste and smell, and mused about how his Big Bang Theory character might fare during the pandemic.

“He was built for this,” Parsons said of Sheldon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “This is the moment he was waiting for. I was saying earlier, we had an entire episode which I didn’t think about until recently where he would have like a Shel-bot where he had like a video screen on a remote control wheelie thing.

“And that was when people still needed to get together in groups and so he would just send that out and sit in his room. Don’t touch me don’t sneeze on me. And so, I guess, he’d be fine.”

Speaking of his own experience of the virus from earlier this year, Parsons said: “Yeah, we had it. Todd and I both had it early on, it was like middle of March.

“We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defied the descriptions. For me, I didn’t realise how completely taste and smell could be gone.”

He continued: “And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat. Oh my God, that was brutal. I ate everything, I just didn’t taste it. Definition of wasted calories.”

Jim Parsons will next be starring in The Boys in the Band, out on Netflix on September 30.