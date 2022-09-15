Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for Emmys interruption

Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Quinta Brunson for interrupting her acceptance speech at the Emmys.

On Monday night (September 12), Kimmel and actor Will Arnett presented the award for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The skit saw Arnett drag Kimmel’s “passed out” body onto the stage, before placing him right next to the microphone.

The gag continued as Brunson accepted the award for her work on the ABC series Abbott Elementary.

Advertisement

Yesterday (September 14), Brunson appeared on Kimmel’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and jokingly interrupted his opening monologue as payback.

“So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?” Brunson said.

Take a look at the clip here:

Later in the show, the pair addressed the incident during a sit-down interview, with Kimmel formally apologising to Brunson.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this,” said Kimmel. “That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset.

Advertisement

“They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that — I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Jimmy Kimmel was criticised online for the incident, with many calling the comedian “disrespectful” and saying the joke was “atrocious”.