Jin Gu, Lee Seong-min, and more to star in new Disney+ K-drama ‘Shadow Detective’

Disney+ has announced the all-star actors’ line-up to star in its upcoming Korean original series Shadow Detective.

The K-drama was announced on September 13 by the streaming giant. Shadow Detective follows detective Taek-rok, who is retiring after an illustrious career in the police force. When his partner encounters trouble, Taek-rok goes to his aid but suddenly blacks out before he can do so. He awakens to discover that he has been framed for a murder he didn’t commit, and is blackmailed by the real murderer into re-investigating his former cases with the promise of clearing his name.

Shadow Detective stars Lee Seong-min (Juvenile Justice, Missing) as the show’s lead protagonist Taek-rok, while Descendants Of The Sun’s Jin Gu has been cast as a character called Kook Jin-han. Other supporting cast members include Gyeong Su-jin (Mouse, Train), as well as Lee Hak-ju (The World Of The Married, My Name).

While a definitive premiere date for Shadow Detective has yet to be unveiled by Disney+, the streaming platform announced that the new crime-thriller series will be releasing its first episode sometime in October.

In other K-drama news, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming original Korean series Glitch, starring Jeon Yeo-bin, Nana and more. The K-drama follows the character of Ji-hyo (Jeon) after her boyfriend goes missing following his encounter with an unidentified light in the sky.

Since his disappearance, Ji-hyo begins to trace her boyfriend’s whereabouts. With the help of Heo Bo-ra (Nana) and the members of a UFO club, Ji-hyo begins to uncover a huge secret. Glitch is due on October 7 via Netflix. Watch the trailer here.