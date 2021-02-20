JJ Abrams details new “complex, eye-opening thriller” series set for HBO Max

A new original series from JJ Abrams is set to come to HBO Max.

Subject To Change is described as a “complex, eye-opening thriller” and will see Jennifer Yale serve as showrunner. It will follow another HBO show Abrams is working on, the original show Demimonde. The producer and director signed an overall deal with HBO in 2019.

According to Deadline, the series follows “a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that is the starting point for a reality-bending adventure”.

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” Abrams said in a statement.

“We cannot wait to bring this complex, eye-opening thriller to HBO Max,” the service’s head of content Sarah Aubrey added. “It will take viewers on an unexpected ride, showcasing the creative brilliance of J.J., Jennifer and the Bad Robot team.”

Yale, the new project’s showrunner, said: “I have felt so privileged to work with J.J. and Bad Robot on expanding J.J.’s exhilarating story to create a twisty, thought-provoking thriller where almost anything is possible and yet everything is planned. Now partnering with HBO Max to make it a reality is a dream.”

Elsewhere, JJ Abrams is also set to produce a new series called Overlook, inspired by Stephen King’s The Shining.

Abrams and Ben Stephenson, the head of Bad Robot television, will co-produce the show, which is described as “a horror-thriller series that explores the untold stories of the Overlook Hotel, the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction”.