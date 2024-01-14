Jo Koy plays first stand-up show since his maligned Golden Globes performance

Jo Koy has played his first stand-up show since his maligned Golden Globes performance last week (January 7).

READ MORE: 20 unmissable movies coming out in 2024

Koy has faced criticism following his “difficult” hosting performance at the Golden Globes after a number of his jokes fell flat with both the A-list stars at the event and viewers watching at home.

Taking to the stage for the first time after his hosting duties, the comedian received a “thunderous applause of support and a standing ovation,” according to Variety.

Advertisement

“Holy shit, right?,” Koy reportedly said of the applause. “This big hug that you gave me is all I need, swear to god. Fucking whirlwind, goddamn.”

Alluding to his Golden Globes hosting and the subsequent fallout, Koy said (as per Variety): “…I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we fucking laugh at ourselves?”

He continued: “I got a feeling none of you…watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.”

After seemingly enjoying the stand up gig, he later added: “Oh God, this is fun…I haven’t laughed in four days. I’m so happy. You guys make me so happy.”

The day after the Globes, Koy himself admitted to being disappointed with his performance, saying he had an “off night”.

Advertisement

“I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt,” he told Good Morning America (GMA). “Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style.”

When asked if there was a specific moment or joke he felt bad about, Koy responded: “I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat… It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL.”

During his opening monologue, Koy made light of Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, noting that the pop singer is often pictured at his games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift… there’s just more to go to here.”

The camera then cut to Swift, who was seen awkwardly pursing her lips before taking a sip of her drink. Her icy reaction to the joke soon went viral on social media.

Koy has received support too, such as from actor and comedian Steve Martin who on Tuesday (January 9), wrote on Threads: “I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010.”