Jodie Foster set to star in season four of HBO’s ‘True Detective’

Academy Award-winning actress Jodie Foster is set for one of the leading roles in the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective.

As reported by Variety, Foster will play the role of Detective Liz Danvers in the show’s forthcoming iteration True Detective: Night Country.

The series will follow Detective Danvers and Detective Evangeline Navarro (who is yet to be cast), as they set about solving a case in Ennis, Alaska, in which six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station mysteriously vanish. According to the show’s synopsis, the duo will “have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Foster has starred in a number of iconic films during her Hollywood career, including The Silence Of The Lambs, Taxi Driver, Nell and The Accused.

Rumours of a fourth True Detective series started circulating in February this year, when HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys said they were looking at ways to move the story forwards following the third season.

“It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take,” he told Deadline. “It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice.”

A month later, it was reported that Issa López and Barry Jenkins would be steering production of the new season. López is said to be writing, directing and acting as executive producer for the pilot episode, while Jenkins will serve as an executive producer.

Other executive producers for the forthcoming season include Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, as well as Anonymous Content, season one’s Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and show creator Nic Pizzolatto.

True Detective premiered in 2014 with McConaughey and Harrelson as Detectives Rustin Cohle and Martin Hart. It won five Emmys that year, including the award for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series.

The show’s second season was less successful. Airing in 2015 with Vince Vaughan, Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell as its stars, it received mixed reviews from fans and critics, with Harrelson himself admitting it left him “kind of disappointed”.

In 2016, it was reported that another season of True Detective was highly unlikely, however, it did return in 2019 for a third run, starring Mahershala Ali.