Joe Lycett says David Beckham has finally responded to his money shredding stunt

David Beckham will respond to Joe Lycett’s money shredding stunt in the comedian’s Channel 4 special tonight (December 15).

Last month, Lycett threatened to shred £10,000 if Beckham didn’t pull out of his contract as an ambassador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. When the former England footballer didn’t respond, Lycett appeared to destroy the money in a subsequent livestream.

The comedian later revealed the destroyed money was actually fake, with the £10,000 instead donated to LGBTQ+ charities before he even proposed the ultimatum. “I would never destroy real money,” Lycett said in a video. “I would never be so irresponsible. In fact, the ten grand had already been donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet.

“I never expected to hear from you. It was an empty threat designed to get people talking. In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David. Total bullshit from the start.”

On Thursday (December 15), Lycett revealed Beckham has now responded to the stunt in a statement, which will be aired on his Christmas special of Channel 4’s Got Your Back.

UPDATE: David Beckham’s team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on @channel4 (1/4) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 15, 2022

He added: “As far as we are aware this is the only statement he or his team have given to any outlet regarding his involvement in Qatar. I have been advised that legally I cannot give my opinion on it, so you’ll have to make up your own minds.”

The special also features LGBTQ+ football teams, the cast of Footballers’ Wives, and Dr Nasser Mohammed, an openly gay Qatari who now lives in the US. You can check out a trailer for the special below.

I’d like to thank the Got Your Back team and the team at Channel 4 for their extraordinary hard work on this project. Here’s a trailer. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/NDd27wQCst — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 15, 2022

Lycett originally criticised Beckham’s role as a World Cup ambassador, a deal reportedly worth £10million, due to Qatar’s criminalisation of homosexuality and the country’s human rights record.

During the video where Lycett revealed the shredded money was fake, the comedian shredded Beckham’s Attitude magazine cover from June 2002, which was the first gay magazine cover to feature a Premier League footballer.

“I asked Attitude if I could shred it and they were more than happy to oblige,” Lycett said.

Joe Lycett vs David Beckham: A Got Your Back Special airs Thursday December 15 on Channel 4 at 9pm.