John Krasinski turns ‘The Office’ opening sequence into a song on ‘SNL’

The Office star John Krasinski hosted last night’s (January 30) episode of Saturday Night Live, and shared a throwback to his time in the iconic sitcom.

After being pressured during his opening monologue to return to his character of Jim Halpert, later in the episode Krasinski turned The Office‘s opening sequence into a song.

A voiceover promised that Krasinski would be singing “the long-lost lyrics to The Office‘s theme song, which he wrote himself.”

Krasinski then proceeded to repeat the show’s setting of Scranton, Pennsylvania over the show’s iconic opening music, before namechecking his nemesis Dwight Schrute (“the bad guy”) and referring to his own character Jim as “the hero”.

Watch the new version of the theme song below.