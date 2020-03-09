John Oliver claims Disney censored his jokes about them

TV host John Oliver has accused Disney of censoring jokes about them in a new segment on his show.

The Last Week Tonight presenter said on his latest edition that Disney-owned Indian streaming platform Hotstar had taken off an episode that was critical of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

“What’s worse is, it’s apparently not even the first time they have censored us,” Oliver continued. “We’ve discovered that they’ve been quietly doing it for a while now, but not for the reason that you might expect.”

The comedian went on to reference a 2019 episode of his show, where he showed a census ad from the 1980s that included Mickey Mouse, Oliver going on to joke about the character being a cocaine addict.

However, the censored version replaced the joke with a close-up of the presenter’s face, Oliver saying of the edit: “Why did they do that? It’s hard to say, but it might be because Hotstar is actually owned by Disney, and they seem extra-sensitive about Disney references.”

Oliver then referenced another 2019 episode, in which he did a segment on China’s one-child policy that included a joke about Donald Duck’s penis being “shaped like a corkscrew”.

Noting it was a fact about duck anatomy, the presenter then quipped about his role in Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King: “I frankly resent that factually accurate joke being cut out almost more than I resent our Modi episode being pulled.

“And let me say this to Hotstar right now. If you think that you have to remove anything that reflects poorly on Disney from this show, I have some bad news for you, my friend. I’m fucking Zazu right here.

“Everything that comes out of this beak is a ‘Disney Fact.’ If I say that Cogsworth [from Beauty and the Beast] collects Nazi memorabilia, guess what? That’s canon, baby. That’s a ‘Disney fucking Fact’ right there.

“And for the foreseeable future, Hotstar, you can look forward to learning a lot more of them on this show because we’re going to be sliding them into our stories like Chip and Dale slid into Richard Gere. That’s right — ‘Disney Fact,’ motherfuckers.”

NME has reached out to Disney and Hotstar for comment.