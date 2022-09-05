Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial documentary to be released this month

A two-part documentary about Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard will be released September 19 on Discovery+.

Titled Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, the documentary features interviews with Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists, along with behind-the-scenes footage amid the trial which was held between April and June this year.

The first episode will investigate Depp’s side of events, covering his “abusive childhood and drug dependencies” and presenting “an alternative version of events that show Johnny to be a victim of domestic abuse himself”.

Advertisement

The second episode details Heard’s account, including “her detailed description of alleged sexual assault told on camera for the first time” and how “advocates of Depp mercilessly attacked her via social media,” as noted in a press release.

A synopsis reads: “The series gives a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make up their own minds about who to believe.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. While his name isn’t mentioned in the piece, Depp’s lawyers argued it falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by him in their marriage. Heard filed a counterclaim, arguing he created a smear campaign against her.

The trial concluded in June with the jury siding with Depp, who was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million for her counterclaim against Depp.

In July, Heard filed an official notice to appeal the outcome of the trial. A spokesperson for Heard said: “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the first amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict.”