Jon Hamm is reportedly engaged to ‘Mad Men’ co-star Anna Osceola

Mad Men co-stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are engaged, according to reports.

The pair are believed to have met on the set of Mad Men during the show’s seventh and final season in 2015. In the show, Osceola portrayed Clementine in the show’s finale, who works at a remote wellness retreat Don Draper (Hamm) attends.

According to People, the couple, who became romantically linked in 2020, are engaged after two years of dating. Hamm and Osceola have yet to comment on the reports.

Since Mad Men, Hamm and Osceola have starred together in the 2022 crime comedy film Confess, Fletch, alongside Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.

Hamm discussed his relationship with Osceola during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show last year, where he said he could see himself getting married.

“I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable,” Hamm said. “It’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of.”

He added: “It’s only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness. It sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and it’s what I’m working for.”

Hamm was recently cast in a leading role in the fifth season of Fargo, alongside Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh. He’s also set to star in the upcoming third season of Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

The actor recently made an appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, where he played Vice Admiral Beau ‘Cyclone’ Simpson opposite Tom Cruise.